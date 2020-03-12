Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Service 9:30 AM 5301 Woodland Ave. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Teague Wheeler

October 26, 1939 - March 06, 2020

Melvin Teague Wheeler passed away at the age of 80, at his home with his loving family by his side on the 6th of March 2020. Melvin was born in Hickman, CA and lived his entire life in Stanislaus County. He lived on Woodland Ave in Wood Colony from 1963 until his death. Melvin attended Hart Ransom School and Modesto High. He was raised on a dairy farm and worked at George Reed Trenching until he started his own business, Melvin T Wheeler & Sons in 1969. He is survived by his life partner of 40 years Mary Chambers, his siblings Carl, Rodger, Richard, Clyde, and Gayleen. He is also survivied by his children: David (Melinda), Diane (Donnie), Doug (Grace), and Debbie (Chuck), 17 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, and one Great Great Granchild. Melvin is preceded in death by his loving parents, Melvin and Sophie Wheeler, his brother George, sister Marion, and a son Daniel (Noreen). Melvin Wheeler was known as an extremely hardworking and generous man. Always willing to help a neighbor or friend, even strangers if they were in need. His love for animals was unrivaled. He loved hunting, camping, and attending any farm related events. Serviced for Melvin will be held on March 13th, 2020 at 5301 Woodland Ave. in Modesto, CA at 9:30 am. Graveside services will follow at Wood Colony Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356

Until we meet again in Heaven may you Rest in Peace.

