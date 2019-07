Merle Edward SniderNovember 1,1935 - June 25, 2019Merle Edward Snider, 83 a resident of Priest River/Oldtown, Idaho since 1981 died at home June 25, 2019. Born to William E Snider and Gladys (Pittenger) Snider 11-1-1935 in Merced CA. He graduated Oakdale High School, CA 1954, then served in the US Navy 54-58. He married Shirley Ann Willhite of Modesto, CA in 1959. She preceeded him in death March 18, 2014. After the Navy he was employed by Willinger's Automotive for 10 years then opened his own business Snider's Speedometer Service, a mobile speedometer repair business servicing the Modesto, CA surrounding areas. He retired in 1981 moved to Priest River, ID he built his dream log home and raised Hereford cattle. He is survived by his sister Joan Buchanan, Modesto CA Four children Teresa Podraza WA , Brian & Linda Snider of Oldtown, ID, Lisa Braulik of CA & William Snider of California. 9 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren Graveside services @ Evergreen Cemetary Priest River Idaho July 5th 11am.