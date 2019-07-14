Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM backroom of the historical H-B Saloon Oakdale , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MERLE BURTON HOLMAN

JULY 31, 1950 - JUNE 26, 2019

MERLE BURTON HOLMAN JULY 31, 1950 - JUNE 26, 2019 With photo Merle B. Holman, 68, of Oakdale passed away peacefully, after a short illness on Wednesday, June 26, with his mother Beverly and son Josh at his side. He was very appreciative of the support of his family and friends as he moved on to a better place. Burt was born in Modesto and went to Modesto schools through the 6th grade. The family moved to Oakdale when he started 7th grade. They called him "High Water" because his pants were too short. He graduated from Oakdale High class of 1969 with the honors of "Biggest Line." His brother Dan kept the tradition in "71." Burt was a carpenter by trade and worked for multiple family business including Holman Scales, Holman Craftsmen Inc., Black Jack Bluff Estates, Bev's Boat Rentals & Mini Mart, and Poker Flat Resort. Everyone who knew Burt would say that he was always in great spirits, positive, and he could always make you laugh! Burt was a great dad, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. If you called on him he would always come through. He was always willing to help his family and friends at the drop of a hat. Burt enjoyed working with his dad and brothers in their multiple family businesses and played an enduring role in their many successes. Whether he was running parts for Merle and Dan, or helping Mike in the orchards, Burt was always there. If there was a family or a friend in the hospital, Burt would visit every day, if he could. He was a very compassionate and caring soul. To know Burt was to love him, and he loved everyone! Burt enjoyed snow and water skiing in his younger years. His pastimes were collecting antiquities, spending time in the mountains, camping, visiting friends, family, and grandchildren. Burt's greatest joys were his grandchildren who he loved to brag about, give presents to, and call nicknames. His favorite place to eat was Ferrarese's Deli in Oakdale. He loved a 5 am doughnut, and had a passion for candy bars. A special thank you to the people at Oakdale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and support during his final days. Burt leaves behind his mother Beverly, and two brothers Dan (Betty) and Mike (Jeanne) of Oakdale as well his son Josh (Allyson), daughters, Heidi and Dana, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild. Come join the family in a Celebration of Life for Burt on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 beginning at 11 am in the backroom of the historical H-B Saloon in Oakdale. Bring your stories and share a memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Burt's name may be sent to the Oakdale Rescue Mission, PO BOX 1147 Oakdale, CA 95361.

www.cvobituaries.com



MERLE BURTON HOLMANJULY 31, 1950 - JUNE 26, 2019MERLE BURTON HOLMAN JULY 31, 1950 - JUNE 26, 2019 With photo Merle B. Holman, 68, of Oakdale passed away peacefully, after a short illness on Wednesday, June 26, with his mother Beverly and son Josh at his side. He was very appreciative of the support of his family and friends as he moved on to a better place. Burt was born in Modesto and went to Modesto schools through the 6th grade. The family moved to Oakdale when he started 7th grade. They called him "High Water" because his pants were too short. He graduated from Oakdale High class of 1969 with the honors of "Biggest Line." His brother Dan kept the tradition in "71." Burt was a carpenter by trade and worked for multiple family business including Holman Scales, Holman Craftsmen Inc., Black Jack Bluff Estates, Bev's Boat Rentals & Mini Mart, and Poker Flat Resort. Everyone who knew Burt would say that he was always in great spirits, positive, and he could always make you laugh! Burt was a great dad, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. If you called on him he would always come through. He was always willing to help his family and friends at the drop of a hat. Burt enjoyed working with his dad and brothers in their multiple family businesses and played an enduring role in their many successes. Whether he was running parts for Merle and Dan, or helping Mike in the orchards, Burt was always there. If there was a family or a friend in the hospital, Burt would visit every day, if he could. He was a very compassionate and caring soul. To know Burt was to love him, and he loved everyone! Burt enjoyed snow and water skiing in his younger years. His pastimes were collecting antiquities, spending time in the mountains, camping, visiting friends, family, and grandchildren. Burt's greatest joys were his grandchildren who he loved to brag about, give presents to, and call nicknames. His favorite place to eat was Ferrarese's Deli in Oakdale. He loved a 5 am doughnut, and had a passion for candy bars. A special thank you to the people at Oakdale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and support during his final days. Burt leaves behind his mother Beverly, and two brothers Dan (Betty) and Mike (Jeanne) of Oakdale as well his son Josh (Allyson), daughters, Heidi and Dana, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild. Come join the family in a Celebration of Life for Burt on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 beginning at 11 am in the backroom of the historical H-B Saloon in Oakdale. Bring your stories and share a memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Burt's name may be sent to the Oakdale Rescue Mission, PO BOX 1147 Oakdale, CA 95361. OakdaleRescueMission.org Published in the Modesto Bee on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close