O. Merlene Hicks

August 22, 1929-February 21, 2019

Merlene passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 89, due to dementia. Merlene was born to James and Ida Lou Holden in Lamesa,Texas. She graduated from Modesto High School and Adrian's Beauty College. Merlene married Charles Reid in 1948 and had three daughters which they raised in Waterford and Oakdale, before coming back to Modesto in 1974. In Modesto 1978, Merlene wed Donald Eldon Hicks and they were married until his passing in 2013.

Merlene worked for the Modesto City School system as a cafeteria worker. She was an avid reader, excellent cook, but more than anything, she was a devout Christian and very involved in the churches she attended, lastly Orangeburg Avenue Baptist Church. She was a Sunday School Teacher, GA leader, Secretary and Treasurer, choir member and served on many committees throughout her life. She loved the Lord and it showed in the way she lived her life.

Merlene was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Maxine Holden and husband, Donald Hicks. She is survived by her 2 sisters; Modena Young, Geraldene McKinzie (Bruce), and two brothers; Mancil Holden (Evanna) and James Wayne Holden. Merlene leaves behind three daughters; Margaret (Peggy) Reid, Charlene Reid and Cathy Martinez (Manny). She leaves behind one Granddaughter Margaret Rose Ong along with many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were made by Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel 419 Scenic Drive. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Tuesday, February 26th. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 27th at 10am with burial to immediately follow.

The family would like to thank the owners and staff at Valley Comfort for the exceptional care they gave Merlene. We are grateful she had such a wonderful place to call home for the last three years of her life. We also thank Community Hospice for their expertise in her transition. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice.

