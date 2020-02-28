Merna Louise Hertle
1933-2020
Merna passed away peacefully on Sunday February 23, 2020.
She is survived by her four children, Sherrie Egger (Tom), Randy Broughton (Cindy), Katherine Brady (Mark), Callean Smith (Tom), 11 grandchildren, ,and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Jack Broughton and second husband John Hertle.
Merna had many interest including her ownership of her almond orchard, Sunrise Rotary, and her family.
She will be especially remembered for her fun family camping trips and apple pies.
We would like to extend our appreciation to the staff at Bethel Assisted Living for their compassion and loving care shown to Mom during her time there.
A celebration of Merna's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Spring Creek Country Club Ripon CA. All those who's lives she touched are welcome.
Private family burial at Lakewood Memorial.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sunrise Rotary Modesto, or Community Hospice Modesto.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020