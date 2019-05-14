Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mervin Frazier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mervin Ray Frazier

June 17th, 1927 - May 11th, 2019

Mervin Ray Frazier passed away peacefully in Modesto, the town he loved and called home his entire long life. Mervin served in the U.S. Army Corps (now the Air Force) during

A graveside service with a reception to follow is planned for Monday, May 20th, at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA at 11:00 AM. Rememberances may be made in Mervin's name to Amavi Hospice, Brentwood, CA.

