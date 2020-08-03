Meyer KomarMeyer Komar 84, born in San Diego, CA 1935. Son of the late Belle Komarowsky. Meyer moved to Palo Alto, CA December 1956. 1998 Meyer move from Almaden Valley, San Jose to Modesto with his wife Jeanette and 2 daughters Shannon and Sarah. Now for the past 22 years Meyer resided in Modesto, with his wife of 32 years Jeanette Komar and his 2 daughters, Shannon Komar and Sarah Belle Komar, both of Modesto.Meyer has been in the Insurance Business as a Commercial Insurance Broker since July 1975. After 13 State exams, Meyer received the highest Designation one could receive in the Insurance Business CPCU in 1991. July 2012 Meyer and his wife Jeanette opened their own Commercial Insurance Agency. Meyer worked until his passing.Meyer enjoyed with his family daily walks, hiking, traveling the U.S and the World.In addition to his wife the former Jeanette Cobb, he is survived by two daughters with Jeanette, Shannon Komar and Sarah Belle Komar. Meyer also has children from a previous marriage, Michael Komar 61, of Lincoln, CA and Christopher Komar 60, in the Bay Area, Maryann Komar 59 and Janet Baldwin 58 in Maui. His brother Jack Komar in San Jose, sister Hannah Dolait in France. 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. No Calling Hours.