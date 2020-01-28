Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Send Flowers Obituary

Miako Kashiwase-Yagi

March 22, 1925 – January 18, 2020

Miako at age 94 passed away peacefully on January 18th.

She was born in Sacramento to the late Isaburo and Yu Kato. Miako married the late Henry Kashiwase and farmed almonds and peaches together for 27 years in Winton, until his untimely passing in 1975. In 1984, Miako married the late Ken Yagi, where they enjoyed traveling together until he passed in1992.

In life, Miako was blessed with many wonderful talents. For many years, Miako prepared traditional Japanese New Year's food for her friends and family. During her long life, Miako enjoyed bowling, dancing, golfing, sewing, quilting, crocheting and cake decorating. Also, she was an accomplished artist in Ikebana (Japanese art of flower arranging), ceramics, oil painting, and Bunka shishu (Japanese punch embroidery). Miako lived on the farm until 2018, when she moved to Paramount Court in Turlock, where she continued to sew, play bridge and create beautiful Bunkas.

Miako is survived by Dianne Beauregard (Don), Steven Kashiwase (Lisa), Carol Kennedy (Michael), Nancy Sakaguchi, Susan (Bob) Farley and Kathy Hirasuna. Miako is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great children. She's preceded in death by her brothers, George, Ben, Mitz, and Henry, stepson Alan Yagi and sons-in-law Rodney Sakaguchi and Steve Hirasuna.

A memorial service to celebrate Miako's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Livingston United Methodist Church, 11695 Olive Ave, Livingston.

