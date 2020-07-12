1/1
Micaela Sandoval
1950 - 2020
Micaela Sandoval,
May 5, 1950 - July 2, 2020
In memory of our loving mother Micaela Sandoval. She was survived by her three daughters Laura Rosales, Jessica Romero, Karina Porras, her three sons Jose Porras, Jesus Galvan, Adrian Porras, 8 brothers and sisters, 12 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Micaela and Ascension Sandoval, her brother Pedro Sandoval, her oldest daughter, Faviola Galvan, her granddaughter, Micaela Yareli Porras. Micaela was born in Tarimoro Guanajuato, Mexico on May 5, 1950 and peacefully passed away July 2, 2020. Micaela will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. A mass will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J street, Modesto, CA 95354. Followed by a burial at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery 1141 Scenic Dr, Modesto, CA 95350.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ivan Barrera
July 11, 2020
Mickey was a strong loving person with a big heart. RIP gone to soon.
Theresa Munoz
Friend
