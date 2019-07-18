Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Angelo Durazo Jr.. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM The First Southern Baptist Church 16 E St. Waterford , CA View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life Following Services Simas Residence 3100 Maryanna Ct. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Angelo Durazo Jr.

March 8, 1982 - July 7, 2019

Michael Angelo Durazo Jr. 37, entered into rest at Memorial Hospital, July 7th, 2019, after suffering a short illness. He was a wonderful young man, so full of life, happiness, positivity & words of wisdom, which often included scripture to anyone he came in contact with. "Bubba", as he was known by most, was an amazing son, uncle, brother, cousin & loyal friend. He loved life & everyone in it, never failing to let you know. His niece Liliana Durazo & nephews Carlos Durazo, Nikolai Jones, Rudy Acosta, & Mateo Simas were his world. He also enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes & chicken fighting(no denying that). His larger than life personality and compassionate soul will be greatly missed. He is now reunited with his loved ones he missed a lot. He is preceded in death by his little brother Alexander Durazo, biological father Michael Durazo Sr., father Rudy Acosta, aunt Dolores(Tia)Bracero, uncle Jesse Bargas, cousin Cody Moreno, grandparents Richard & Beatrice Bargas & his grandpa Simon Acosta Sr. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Durazo-Hicks, siblings Carlos Durazo, Alexandria Jones (Derrick), Ethel Acosta, & SenSarah Simas(Zachary). Services for Bubba will take place where he was baptized, The First Southern Baptist Church 16 E st Waterford, CA on Saturday, July 20th 1:00pm. A Celebration of life will immediately follow, Simas Residence 3100 Maryanna Ct. Modesto, CA

Published in the Modesto Bee on July 18, 2019

