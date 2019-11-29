Michael Atkinson (1965 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Atkinson.
Service Information
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA
95354
(209)-492-9222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
home of his mother
Modesto, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Roy Atkinson
1965 - 11/25/2019
Michael passed away peacefully with his mother by his side, in Modesto, CA on 11/25/2019 at 1:28 AM at the age of 54.
He is preceded in death by his father Marice Atkinson.
He is survived by his mother Penny Atkinson Crawford, his son Michael Atkinson, his brother Timothy Ray Atkinson, by Debbie Atkinson, his nieces Lindsey and Nicole, his two great nieces, and many other family members and friends.
Mike worked as a roofer for 30 years. He enjoyed his family and friends and going camping and fishing. Mike was a life long Rams fan!
Michael will be loved and missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on 12/7/2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the home of his mother in Modesto, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.