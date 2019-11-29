Michael Roy Atkinson
1965 - 11/25/2019
Michael passed away peacefully with his mother by his side, in Modesto, CA on 11/25/2019 at 1:28 AM at the age of 54.
He is preceded in death by his father Marice Atkinson.
He is survived by his mother Penny Atkinson Crawford, his son Michael Atkinson, his brother Timothy Ray Atkinson, by Debbie Atkinson, his nieces Lindsey and Nicole, his two great nieces, and many other family members and friends.
Mike worked as a roofer for 30 years. He enjoyed his family and friends and going camping and fishing. Mike was a life long Rams fan!
Michael will be loved and missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on 12/7/2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the home of his mother in Modesto, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 29, 2019