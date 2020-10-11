1/1
Michael B. Berta
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael B. Berta
August 18, 1934- October 2,2020
Mike was born in Collinsvile, Illinois to Michael and Josephine Berta on August 18, 1934. Mike attended Collinsville High School before moving to California to attend Reedley Junior College. He served two years in the United States Army, then he finished his college education at Stanislaus State in Turlock. He worked as a lab tech at Gallo Winery, a purchasing agent at Norris Industries and as a business assistant at Modesto High School. Mike was a very caring and giving person. He was kind and helpful to both family and friends. He was a loving husband to Kathryn for 57 years and a wonderful uncle to their nieces and nephews. Mike is survived by his wife Kathryn, his sister Patricia Peters and husband Walter who reside in Portage Indiana and his two nieces Becky Ross Floyd Temple Kipper. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made to Community Hospice of Stanislaus County, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, Ca. 95356
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved