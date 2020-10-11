Michael B. BertaAugust 18, 1934- October 2,2020Mike was born in Collinsvile, Illinois to Michael and Josephine Berta on August 18, 1934. Mike attended Collinsville High School before moving to California to attend Reedley Junior College. He served two years in the United States Army, then he finished his college education at Stanislaus State in Turlock. He worked as a lab tech at Gallo Winery, a purchasing agent at Norris Industries and as a business assistant at Modesto High School. Mike was a very caring and giving person. He was kind and helpful to both family and friends. He was a loving husband to Kathryn for 57 years and a wonderful uncle to their nieces and nephews. Mike is survived by his wife Kathryn, his sister Patricia Peters and husband Walter who reside in Portage Indiana and his two nieces Becky Ross Floyd Temple Kipper. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made to Community Hospice of Stanislaus County, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, Ca. 95356