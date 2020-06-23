Michael Wayne CantwellJuly 12, 1944-June 14, 2020Michael Wayne Cantwell lost a tough battle to Covid Virus at 75 years old. Born July 12, 1944 in Picher Oklahoma, lived in Riverbank and Oakdale. Graduated Oakdale High Class of "63". Entered U.S. Army 1965-1967. Enjoyed being a lifelong excellent mechanic and helping everyone with car problems. An avid fisherman since childhood, he enjoyed sharing his adventures. Spent wonderful times on the Delta in his boat with best friends Lyndel Wade, Bill Harless, his mom and brother. Mike enjoyed his garden, woodworking and was a great cook! Many wonderful close and loving times with son Michael Shawn as Boy Scout Leader, motorcycling, shooting, cars, knife making, and joking of course!! Married to Jacque Riley Cantwell for 52 years enjoyed their gardening and working on their home. Mike leaves his wife, his son Michael Shawn Cantwell, brother Dan Reynolds of Piedmont, Calif sister Peggy Dodge of Oregon. Preceded in death by father Hugh Cantwell, mother Colleen Braddock and grandmother Josephine Cantwell. Mike was a character and loved by so many of us including friends Troy Boulter and Chuck Holanda. Mike loved his dogs Sadie and Ellie and supports Astro Foundation in Oakdale, Calif. Private Burial.