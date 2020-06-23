Michael Cantwell
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Wayne Cantwell
July 12, 1944-June 14, 2020
Michael Wayne Cantwell lost a tough battle to Covid Virus at 75 years old. Born July 12, 1944 in Picher Oklahoma, lived in Riverbank and Oakdale. Graduated Oakdale High Class of "63". Entered U.S. Army 1965-1967. Enjoyed being a lifelong excellent mechanic and helping everyone with car problems. An avid fisherman since childhood, he enjoyed sharing his adventures. Spent wonderful times on the Delta in his boat with best friends Lyndel Wade, Bill Harless, his mom and brother. Mike enjoyed his garden, woodworking and was a great cook! Many wonderful close and loving times with son Michael Shawn as Boy Scout Leader, motorcycling, shooting, cars, knife making, and joking of course!! Married to Jacque Riley Cantwell for 52 years enjoyed their gardening and working on their home. Mike leaves his wife, his son Michael Shawn Cantwell, brother Dan Reynolds of Piedmont, Calif sister Peggy Dodge of Oregon. Preceded in death by father Hugh Cantwell, mother Colleen Braddock and grandmother Josephine Cantwell. Mike was a character and loved by so many of us including friends Troy Boulter and Chuck Holanda. Mike loved his dogs Sadie and Ellie and supports Astro Foundation in Oakdale, Calif. Private Burial.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakdale Memorial Chapel
830 West F Street
Oakdale, CA 95361
(209) 847-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 21, 2020
To the Cantwell Family;
I remember Mike as a member Boy Scouts troop 42 in Riverbank and a fellow graduate(A MUSTANG-FOREVER) OAKDALE HIGH. Mike-may you R.I.P. Ron Carter(Riverbank Troop 42 and OJUHS Class of 61)
Ron Carter
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved