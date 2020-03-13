Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Carter. View Sign Service Information Church of Christ 1519 Tully Rd Hughson, CA 95326 Memorial service 11:00 AM Hughson Church of Christ 1519 Tully Road Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Warda Carter

May 28, 1949 - Mar 7, 2020

Michael was born in Modesto, CA on May 28, 1949 to Glen and Lucille Carter; he was the first of five boys.

He graduated from Downey High School in 1968 and earned his AA Degree from Modesto Junior College in 1970. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy, on August 1, 1970. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. He worked for Circle AW Products and then Modesto City Schools, retiring in 2011 as Head Custodian at Wilson Elementary School. His favorite things were spending time with his grandchildren, family camping trips and playing the piano.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, son Brian (Talea) of Modesto, grandchildren Kayla of Lawrence, KS, Jack of Olathe, KS, Emma and Eva Carter of Ceres, Halie Austin of Santa Barbara and Shane Austin of Savannah, GA; brothers Robin (Peggy) and Stephen (Michelle), niece Tina, nephews Tony (Luana), Todd (Kaylee) and Shawn Carter. His parents, Glen and Lucille and his brothers Marc and Tim preceded Michael in death.

A Memorial service will be held Monday, March 16 at 11:00 am at the Hughson Church of Christ, 1519 Tully Road, Hughson, CA. Memorial donations may be made to the Hughson Christian School or the Polycystic Kidney Foundation.

www.cvobituaries.com





Michael Warda CarterMay 28, 1949 - Mar 7, 2020Michael was born in Modesto, CA on May 28, 1949 to Glen and Lucille Carter; he was the first of five boys.He graduated from Downey High School in 1968 and earned his AA Degree from Modesto Junior College in 1970. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy, on August 1, 1970. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. He worked for Circle AW Products and then Modesto City Schools, retiring in 2011 as Head Custodian at Wilson Elementary School. His favorite things were spending time with his grandchildren, family camping trips and playing the piano.He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, son Brian (Talea) of Modesto, grandchildren Kayla of Lawrence, KS, Jack of Olathe, KS, Emma and Eva Carter of Ceres, Halie Austin of Santa Barbara and Shane Austin of Savannah, GA; brothers Robin (Peggy) and Stephen (Michelle), niece Tina, nephews Tony (Luana), Todd (Kaylee) and Shawn Carter. His parents, Glen and Lucille and his brothers Marc and Tim preceded Michael in death.A Memorial service will be held Monday, March 16 at 11:00 am at the Hughson Church of Christ, 1519 Tully Road, Hughson, CA. Memorial donations may be made to the Hughson Christian School or the Polycystic Kidney Foundation. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close