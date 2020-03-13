Michael Warda Carter
May 28, 1949 - Mar 7, 2020
Michael was born in Modesto, CA on May 28, 1949 to Glen and Lucille Carter; he was the first of five boys.
He graduated from Downey High School in 1968 and earned his AA Degree from Modesto Junior College in 1970. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy, on August 1, 1970. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. He worked for Circle AW Products and then Modesto City Schools, retiring in 2011 as Head Custodian at Wilson Elementary School. His favorite things were spending time with his grandchildren, family camping trips and playing the piano.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, son Brian (Talea) of Modesto, grandchildren Kayla of Lawrence, KS, Jack of Olathe, KS, Emma and Eva Carter of Ceres, Halie Austin of Santa Barbara and Shane Austin of Savannah, GA; brothers Robin (Peggy) and Stephen (Michelle), niece Tina, nephews Tony (Luana), Todd (Kaylee) and Shawn Carter. His parents, Glen and Lucille and his brothers Marc and Tim preceded Michael in death.
A Memorial service will be held Monday, March 16 at 11:00 am at the Hughson Church of Christ, 1519 Tully Road, Hughson, CA. Memorial donations may be made to the Hughson Christian School or the Polycystic Kidney Foundation.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 13, 2020