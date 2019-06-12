Michael Joseph Coelho
Oct 7, 1956 - Jun 4, 2019
Michael Coelho was born on October 7, 1956, in Oakland, CA, to loving parents Joseph and Colleen Coelho. On June 4, 2019 Michael passed away in Modesto, CA at 62 years of age. Mike served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired after 20 years. After the Air Force, Mike worked as an HVAC contractor serving the local Modesto area. In his free time he was an avid bass fisher and sports fan. Mike loved cheering on his teams, the San Jose Sharks, Oakland A's, and Golden State Warriors, and would check their scores as often as possible.
Mike is survived by Anna Coelho, his loving wife of 5 years, but his partner for over 11 years. He is also survived by his father Joseph, his children; Brandy Coelho of Jackson, TN, Michael Coelho Jr. of Fairbanks, AK, and Brandan Coelho of Modesto, CA, his grandchildren; Rhylee and Jaxon Coelho of Jackson, TN, and his brother Rick Coelho. Mike was preceded in death by his mother Colleen and his brother Craig Coelho.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Coelho Family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00pm at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel 1050 McHenry Ave, Mdoesto, CA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mike's honor to the C.A.S.T for Kids Foundation at 297 SW 41st St., Renton, WA 98057.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 12 to June 13, 2019