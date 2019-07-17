Michael Dean Cooper
Dec 28, 1957 - Jun 26, 2019
Michael passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2019 at the age of 61. He is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Norma Cooper and his brother Stven Cooper.
He was a mechanic for CGS Almond Properties where he repaired farm equipment and trucks for 20 years. Michael enjoyed spending time with his son, fishing, at Don Pedro Reservoir. He was a huge fan of the SF Giants and NASCAR and if he wasn't working or watchng sports you could always find him working on his beloved Firebirds
Michael is survived by his son William Cooper, his brothers Kenneth, Harold and Richard Cooper.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Home - Heritage Chapel.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 17, 2019