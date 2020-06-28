Michael Digan
1924 - 2020
Michael Francis Digan
October 24, 1924 - June 19, 2020
On June 19, 2020, Michael Francis Digan of Modesto passed away at the age of 95.
Michael was born on October 24, 1924 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Michael P. Digan and Mary E. Garland.
Michael grew up in New Jersey. In 1943 he joined the US Navy as an Aviation Ordinance man. He trained at the Naval Air Gunnery School in San Diego, CA. In 1946 he received an Honorable Discharge and was left deaf in one ear. After returning to civilian life, Michael enrolled in San Jose State University, studying Business Administration. He moved to San Diego in the early 70's where he was a Civil Service employee until he retired in the early 90's.
Michael and his wife Faye moved to Oakdale, CA. in 1995 where they resided until Faye's death in 2016. Immediately following Faye's death, Michael moved to the Assisted Living at Bethel Retirement Center in Modesto, CA. In January 2020 Michael entered into hospice after falling and breaking his femur. He remained bed ridden until his passing.
He leaves behind his daughter Cheryl (Glenn) Todd of Modesto, CA. and his son Daryl Stephens of Nampa, ID. He also leaves behind his grandson Christopher Todd, granddaughter Maurene Todd-Ranzo and his great grandchildren Cody Shannon-Todd, Kathryn Ranzo, Madison Todd and Danielle Ranzo.
Visitation will be held Monday June 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Oakdale Memorial Chapel, 830 W. F. St., Oakdale, CA. Internment and graveside services will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Park, 431 N. Sierra St., Oakdale, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Oakdale Memorial Chapel
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Oakdale Memorial Chapel
830 West F Street
Oakdale, CA 95361
(209) 847-2211
June 25, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
