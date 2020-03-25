Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Ducey. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Edward DuceyAug. 31, 1943 - Mar. 19, 2020Michael Ducey, 76, died at Turlock's Emanuel Medical Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A sixty-year-plus resident of Turlock, Mike was born in Berkeley, CA, the eldest of Edward O. Ducey and Catherine Lane Ducey's five children. Self-employed as a public accountant, Mike worked with small businesses, farmers, and individuals throughout the San Joaquin Valley for over fifty years, never advertising and never lacking clients.Mike relished discussing ideas, especially ones of political and social consequence. As an active citizen and proud veteran, he took an abiding interest in local, state, and national politics --- often addressing issues and policymakers, both in person and in print, with common sense and a quick wit. Though reserved by inclination, he was a keen observer. Little escaped Mike. He read widely and deeply, followed the news even until his last days, and was known for his detailed memory whether that be of political figures' accomplishments and failings or baseball players' stats.After graduation from Our Lady of Mercy High School, Merced, CA, in 1961, Mike attended Modesto Junior College. From 1965 to 69, he was stationed in Thailand where he served during the Vietnam Conflict as a sergeant in the United States Air Force . After military service, Mike graduated from California State University, Fresno. Proud of his military service, he always honored those who had served, recognizing that service to one's country required sacrifice.An avid gardener and woodworker, Mike enjoyed design and detail. He made beautiful things ranging from cabinetry to flower beds to birdhouses. He closely followed many sports. A San Francisco 49'ers' and Yankees' fan since boyhood, and ever loyal, he named a succession of dogs 'Yogi' after Yogi Berra, with no regard to gender. In mid-life, he often fished, though he rarely spoke of his catch. Until poor health curtailed his activities, he spent much time on the golf course and acknowledged his handicap as, "a little better than decent."Mike was his mother's stalwart support in her later years, caring for her with kindness and respect. In recent years and through his last illness, Mike's neighbors and friends rallied to his aid --- checking on him, tending to his garden, making house repairs --- much as he had done over the years for friends and neighbors. In particular, neighbor Kathryn Herriott Hunt has long been a good and loving friend to Mike; together, they enjoyed many walks and work projects.Mike is predeceased by his parents, brother Daniel Ducey, and sister-in-law Marnelle Vieira-Ducey. He is survived by brother Denis Ducey of San Leandro, CA; sister-in-law Michelle Chenal-Ducey of Visalia, CA; sister Rosanne Ducey and brother-in-law Michael Murray of Litchfield, ME; brother Thomas Ducey and sister-in-law Julie Giles of Poway, CA; twelve nieces and nephews; and seventeen grandnieces and grandnephews. Three nephews were especially close to Mike: Eddie Vieira-Ducey of San Francisco, CA, and Nate Vieira-Ducey of Oakland, CA have much appreciated their Uncle Mike's laconic ways and quirky comments; and Jeremy Ducey of Denver, CO, cherished gardening, tool-shop talk, and computer trouble-shooting time with Mike.In a private ceremony, Mike will be interred with military honors in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Due to concerns about travel and social gatherings, a service and reception for family and friends celebrating Mike's life will be held at a later date.The family recognizes and appreciates the outstanding care Mike received from VA nurses, doctors, and staffs at Palo Alto, Livermore, and Modesto.Online condolences and remembrances are welcome at www.turlockfuneralhome.com Those who would like to honor Mike's memory may donate online to the at: . Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

