Michael Duckart
1941 - 2020
Michael J. Duckart
April 9, 1941 - September 28, 2020
Michael Duckart, 79, of Roseville, passed away Monday with his wife and family by his side. Mike was born in Modesto to Alfred and Doris Duckart. He attended Thomas Downey High School and Modesto Junior College. In 1960, Mike enlisted in the Army National Guard. Mike worked for Cassle Door Co. for 33 years until his retirement in 2007. He stayed active after his retirement by playing in the Stanislaus Senior Softball League, playing golf, and taking two to three mile walks several times a week. He was a member of the Old Fisherman's Club and Estanislao Chapter 58 ECV. Mike is survived by his wife Sandy, daughter Christine France (Roger), and granddaughters Megan and Katy France. He is also survived by his sisters Karlene Duckart and Pat Barker. Mike was preceded in death by his sister Pam Frost.
The family would like to thank Roseville Sutter Hospice, with a special thank you to Raman, Mike's nurse, for the excellent comfort and care they provided for him.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
