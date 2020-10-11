I am so sad to hear of Mike’s passing. Mike was more than just a boss to me - he was a mentor who taught me so much. He never cared about titles, if I was willing to learn an area he taught me all he knew about it. To this day I still tell stories of him and always think, “Hmm what would Mike do?” Fran, you were truly the love of his life - I loved hearing him call you his bride. I know for sure he’s organizing morning meetings in heaven but the only thing written on his notepad this time are the dates he’ll see you all again. My heart is with you all.

Tiffany (Herrera) Andriano

Coworker