Michael Andrew, Gonzales
Feb 13, 1990 - Jan 21, 2020
Michael A Gonzales, 29, passed away January 21, 2020.
Michael liked the outdoors. He went backpacking and fishing with friends. He and his sister enjoyed archery as youths. Mike refined his skills as a member of Yahi Bowmen. He and his dad would shoot many tournaments together. Mike developed a talent for trap and skeet shooting. Mike's shooting skills earned him some buckles, but more important were his many strong friendships in the league.
Michael had a passion for gardening with his mom. Peppers and roses were his favorite plants. He would share his research with the Riverbank Garden Club. He checked his plants daily, whispering love and encouragement for them to grow. Even a rose or lemon pruning stuck in the ground would grow. The red roses, and his vegetable gardens were a very happy place for him. That's where Michael found peace. He was a tender soul that left this world too soon.
Michael is survived by his parents Andrew and Lisa Gonzales, his sister and brother in law, Kathleen and Michael Fossan. He was the grandson of Robert and Alberta Schaufel.
A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 6:30 pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be held February 13 at 9:30 am. at St Joseph's Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto, with a reception following. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr., Modesto CA 95350.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 4, 2020