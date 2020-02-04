Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Gonzales. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Andrew, Gonzales

Feb 13, 1990 - Jan 21, 2020

Michael A Gonzales, 29, passed away January 21, 2020.

Michael liked the outdoors. He went backpacking and fishing with friends. He and his sister enjoyed archery as youths. Mike refined his skills as a member of Yahi Bowmen. He and his dad would shoot many tournaments together. Mike developed a talent for trap and skeet shooting. Mike's shooting skills earned him some buckles, but more important were his many strong friendships in the league.

Michael had a passion for gardening with his mom. Peppers and roses were his favorite plants. He would share his research with the Riverbank Garden Club. He checked his plants daily, whispering love and encouragement for them to grow. Even a rose or lemon pruning stuck in the ground would grow. The red roses, and his vegetable gardens were a very happy place for him. That's where Michael found peace. He was a tender soul that left this world too soon.

Michael is survived by his parents Andrew and Lisa Gonzales, his sister and brother in law, Kathleen and Michael Fossan. He was the grandson of Robert and Alberta Schaufel.

A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 6:30 pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be held February 13 at 9:30 am. at St Joseph's Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto, with a reception following. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr., Modesto CA 95350.

www.cvobituaries.com



Michael Andrew, GonzalesFeb 13, 1990 - Jan 21, 2020Michael A Gonzales, 29, passed away January 21, 2020.Michael liked the outdoors. He went backpacking and fishing with friends. He and his sister enjoyed archery as youths. Mike refined his skills as a member of Yahi Bowmen. He and his dad would shoot many tournaments together. Mike developed a talent for trap and skeet shooting. Mike's shooting skills earned him some buckles, but more important were his many strong friendships in the league.Michael had a passion for gardening with his mom. Peppers and roses were his favorite plants. He would share his research with the Riverbank Garden Club. He checked his plants daily, whispering love and encouragement for them to grow. Even a rose or lemon pruning stuck in the ground would grow. The red roses, and his vegetable gardens were a very happy place for him. That's where Michael found peace. He was a tender soul that left this world too soon.Michael is survived by his parents Andrew and Lisa Gonzales, his sister and brother in law, Kathleen and Michael Fossan. He was the grandson of Robert and Alberta Schaufel.A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 6:30 pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be held February 13 at 9:30 am. at St Joseph's Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto, with a reception following. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr., Modesto CA 95350. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close