Michael Hardin
Jan. 31, 1955 - Jul 29, 2020
Michael Ray Hardin left this earth on July 29, 2020 in Modesto at the age of 65. Michael was born on January 31, 1955 to James and Vada Hardin in Modesto and has been a resident of Modesto his entire life.
As a child, Micheal enjoyed being adventurous and as an adult he was an entrepreneur and a jack of all trades. Michael loved his cars and his motorcycles. It was always an adventure with Mike, he lived his life to the fullest.
Mike leaves behind his children, Josh Hardin, Shane Hardin, Susan Colby, Shawnda Walker, Michael Lowry and Zatin Hardin, his grandchildren, Alexa Walker, Austin Hardin, Sebastian Hardin, Noah Sullivan and Irie Colby along with one great grandchild. Mike also leaves behind his siblings, Sarah Holthum, Clarance Hardin, Shawn Hardin and Carolyn.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hardin family. Michael will be laid to rest at a private service in Escalon. To sign his online guestbook, please visit; www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
. www.cvobituaries.com