Michael Lee Heenan
Oct 4,1941 ~ Sept 21,2018
76, of Modesto, passed away Sept 21, 2018. He was born the 4th of Oct, 1941 in Nebraska to the late Harold and Sally Heenan. He was an only child. Mike is survived by 3 daughters, 4 grandsons and 1 great grandson. Mike joined the US Navy in 1960 and served 6 years as a Cryptologic Technician. He was a active and social person and became very active in the Navy Cryptologic Veterans Association after he retired. Mike enjoyed Ham radio, working around his cabin in Mariposa and his beloved dog. He will be missed by family and friends alike. His funeral/memorial celebration will be in Autumn 2019 at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Notices will be mailed out in Summer 2019.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 22, 2019