Michael Allen Hollenhorst

May 28, 1982 – March 26, 2020

Michael Hollenhorst, 37, died in Fresno Thursday, March 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Amble; daughters Iliana and Hazel, parents Glen and Dyan Hollenhorst; and siblings, Tirza, Robert, Daniel, and Richard Hollenhorst.

Michael was raised in Hughson and lived in Turlock before settling in Visalia, CA. He worked as a Territory Manager for PPG Industries and truly enjoyed serving his many customers. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hughson.

That Michael loved his family was evident to all around him. He was a good husband, a caring brother and son, a great dad, present in every way. He sewed Halloween costumes for his girls, did their hair for "crazy hair day," played video games, built Legos, read books. Each Girl Scout cookie season he spent countless hours in front of stores with his girls, sharing with them his gift of selling and creating memories they didn't know they would need so soon.

Michael enjoyed wood-working, crocheting, and cooking large parish dinners with his fellow Knights of Columbus. Christmas decorating at parent's house was a precious yearly ritual.

Those closest to Michael say he was one of those special people – always happy, someone who steps in and does the work, the kind of person everyone likes to be around. He was warm, funny, and loving of friends and strangers alike. "Quite simply," said one, "Michael was a good person, an authentic man, who led a life of everyday courage and treated others, and himself, with dignity."

Due to the coronavirus, private interment will take place now and a memorial Mass and celebration of Michael's life will take place at a date to be determined.

