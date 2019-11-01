Michael C. Johnson,
August 28, 1934 - October 28, 2019
Michael C. Johnson, 85, passed away in Modesto on October 28, 2019. He was born in Tracy, CA, to H. T. "Sammy" and Ethel Johnson and was the oldest of three children that were raised near Escalon. After graduating from Cal Poly SLO in 1956, he dairy farmed with his family in Escalon until getting involved in the car business. He became a car dealer for over 50 years (Holiday Motors/Mike Johnson Auto Sales) and for many years raised registered Angus (Holiday Cattle). Mike will be greatly missed by his wife and high school sweetheart of 67 years, Carol, Sons Mark (Tammy) and Dan (Paula), grandchildren Christopher (Chrissy), Samantha Pepe (Tyler), Mason (Kristina), Kathryn Bertozzi (Michael), Tyler and Hannah, great-grandchildren Kaden Hargis-Johnson, Joy, Emily Bertozzi and Reagan. He is also survived by his brother, Sterling (Renee), Sister Karin Baggese, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, outgoing personality and generosity. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Burwood Cemetery near Escalon. Arrangements in care of Eaton Family Funeral Services.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 1, 2019