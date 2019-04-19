Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael Alvin Kerr

May 24, 1948- April 11, 2019

Michael Kerr passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 24, 1948 to the late Richard and late Patsy Kerr in Modesto, California.

Michael leaves behind his adoring wife of 51 years, Rita, and his two daughters, Lori Michele Mariano (Ron) and Juli Kerr-Rhodes (Lou). He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Garrett, Makenzie and Jett Stitt, Matt and Katie Rhodes, Natalie and Olivia Mariano. He is also survived by his four siblings, Daniel Kerr, Randall Kerr (Vicki), Jonna Gregg (Rick) and Kathleen Powell (Craig). In addition, a brother-in-law and life long friend, Tom Jackson (Jean), a sister-in-law, Melinda Hoff (Scott) and many nieces and nephews.

Michael lived his life based on the five most important things to him: his wife, his girls, his grandchildren, church and work. Michael began working at the age of four milking cows on the family dairy. He graduated from Oakdale High School and was self employed for many years selling trailers. His favorite hobbies were fishing and team roping with family and friends. Papa loved watching any activity his grandchildren participated in. He cherished his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to express their gratitude to Bethany Home, Valley Comfort and Optimal Hospice Care for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Memorial Fund.

P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kerr Family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11am at St. Pauls United Methodist Church, 910 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336. An online guest book is available for condolences at

www.cvobituaries.com



Michael Alvin KerrMay 24, 1948- April 11, 2019Michael Kerr passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 24, 1948 to the late Richard and late Patsy Kerr in Modesto, California.Michael leaves behind his adoring wife of 51 years, Rita, and his two daughters, Lori Michele Mariano (Ron) and Juli Kerr-Rhodes (Lou). He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Garrett, Makenzie and Jett Stitt, Matt and Katie Rhodes, Natalie and Olivia Mariano. He is also survived by his four siblings, Daniel Kerr, Randall Kerr (Vicki), Jonna Gregg (Rick) and Kathleen Powell (Craig). In addition, a brother-in-law and life long friend, Tom Jackson (Jean), a sister-in-law, Melinda Hoff (Scott) and many nieces and nephews.Michael lived his life based on the five most important things to him: his wife, his girls, his grandchildren, church and work. Michael began working at the age of four milking cows on the family dairy. He graduated from Oakdale High School and was self employed for many years selling trailers. His favorite hobbies were fishing and team roping with family and friends. Papa loved watching any activity his grandchildren participated in. He cherished his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to express their gratitude to Bethany Home, Valley Comfort and Optimal Hospice Care for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Memorial Fund.P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kerr Family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11am at St. Pauls United Methodist Church, 910 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336. An online guest book is available for condolences at www.plfryandson.com Funeral Home P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home

290 North Union Road

Manteca , CA 95336

(209) 239-1242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close