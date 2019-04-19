Michael Alvin Kerr
May 24, 1948- April 11, 2019
Michael Kerr passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 24, 1948 to the late Richard and late Patsy Kerr in Modesto, California.
Michael leaves behind his adoring wife of 51 years, Rita, and his two daughters, Lori Michele Mariano (Ron) and Juli Kerr-Rhodes (Lou). He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Garrett, Makenzie and Jett Stitt, Matt and Katie Rhodes, Natalie and Olivia Mariano. He is also survived by his four siblings, Daniel Kerr, Randall Kerr (Vicki), Jonna Gregg (Rick) and Kathleen Powell (Craig). In addition, a brother-in-law and life long friend, Tom Jackson (Jean), a sister-in-law, Melinda Hoff (Scott) and many nieces and nephews.
Michael lived his life based on the five most important things to him: his wife, his girls, his grandchildren, church and work. Michael began working at the age of four milking cows on the family dairy. He graduated from Oakdale High School and was self employed for many years selling trailers. His favorite hobbies were fishing and team roping with family and friends. Papa loved watching any activity his grandchildren participated in. He cherished his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to express their gratitude to Bethany Home, Valley Comfort and Optimal Hospice Care for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Memorial Fund.
P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kerr Family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11am at St. Pauls United Methodist Church, 910 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336. An online guest book is available for condolences at www.plfryandson.com
