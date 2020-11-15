1/1
Michael Kosters
1982 - 2020
Michael Ray Kosters
Nov. 1, 1982 - Oct. 18, 2020
Michael was born in Sunnyside, WA to Allen and Tracie Kosters. He joined three older sisters and attended schools in San Jose, CA. He later established his home in Waterford, CA.
Michael enjoyed outdoor adventures. He thrived on trips with his family and friends to the mountains, the snow, the beach, sports arenas, and 4-wheelin' in his Jeep.
His work experience was always "hands-on" in outdoor recreation, auto repair, and warehouse maintenance. He was a jack-of-all-trades and excelled in his ability to fabricate solutions. "He always tried." In his short life, he touched his co-workers with his positivity, kindness, generosity, and goofy demeanor.
He is fondly remembered by all who knew him and deeply missed by his children, family, and friends.
"Measure Twice, Cut Once!"
Go Sharks!!
Private services were held at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
