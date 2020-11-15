Michael Ray KostersNov. 1, 1982 - Oct. 18, 2020Michael was born in Sunnyside, WA to Allen and Tracie Kosters. He joined three older sisters and attended schools in San Jose, CA. He later established his home in Waterford, CA.Michael enjoyed outdoor adventures. He thrived on trips with his family and friends to the mountains, the snow, the beach, sports arenas, and 4-wheelin' in his Jeep.His work experience was always "hands-on" in outdoor recreation, auto repair, and warehouse maintenance. He was a jack-of-all-trades and excelled in his ability to fabricate solutions. "He always tried." In his short life, he touched his co-workers with his positivity, kindness, generosity, and goofy demeanor.He is fondly remembered by all who knew him and deeply missed by his children, family, and friends."Measure Twice, Cut Once!"Go Sharks!!Private services were held at Turlock Memorial Park.