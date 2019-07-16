Michael Dean Meek
May 22, 1945 - July 11, 2019
Michael "Mike" Meek went home to the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019 after a hard fought battle with post polio syndrome and Alzheimers.
Mike was born May 22, 1945 and grew up in Hayward, CA. He attended Sunset School, David D. Bohannon School and Sunset High School. Mike furthered his education at DeVRY Technical Institute, where he received a diploma in industrial electronics in September 1966. In 1982, Mike bought a home in Modesto but still traveled to Hayward for work. Mike retired in 1989 to take care of his father and moved to Modesto at this time. The Lord called to Mike and in 1998 he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. That year, he met his best friend and future wife, Deana, while attending church. In 2010, Deana and Mike married and were together until the end.
Mike survived by his true love Deana Meek of Modesto, step children Aaron (Ashley) Rutledge of Coweta, OK and Elizabeth (Jonathan) Hogan of Modesto, CA and his sister Misty (Ron) Asher of Montrose, CO. He also survived by his two grandsons Dylan and AJ. He was loved very much by his sisters and brothers-in-law and his smile will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:00 am at Salas Brothers with viewing at 8:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Lakewood. As Mike would not want us to mourn his death but celebrate his life, please feel free to dress comfortably (black not required).
Published in the Modesto Bee from July 16 to July 17, 2019