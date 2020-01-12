Michael Dale Metcalf
January 19, 1966 - December 25, 2019
Michael Dale Metcalf, a lifetime resident of Modesto, CA, passed away on Christmas Day after a long fight with heart disease and substance abuse.
Michael was born in Modesto on January 19th 1966 to Joyce and Wendell Metcalf. He attended La Loma Jr. High and Downey High School.
He is preceeded in death by his father Wendell Metcalf, Grandparents Ola and Wheeler Hogan, Elsie and George Metcalf. He is survived by his Mother and Step-Father Joyce and Harry Shaw, his brothers Richard and Gregory Metcalf, both of Modesto, CA.
Growing up Michael was involved in BMX bicycle racing, bowling, and baseball. He worked in the auto industry until he was disabled in the mid 1980's
A remembrance will be held at the residence of Joyce and Harry Shaw on his birthday Sunday January 19th, 2020 from 1-4pm. Please call 209-537-0080 for more information
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020