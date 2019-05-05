Michael Moye
May 29, 1942 – Apr 23, 2019
Michael Gene Moye was born on May 29, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas to loving parents Richard and Frances Moye. On April 23, 2019, Michael passed away in Modesto, CA at 76 years of age. He was a small business owner for 40 years, and a resident of the Modesto/Oakdale area for 47 years. In his free time, Mike enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, and frequenting local casinos with his wife, Pauline. Mike enjoyed his life with his family and friends. His quick wit made everyone smile. He led a life full of love, travel, and laughs. His words of wisdom will last forever.
Michael was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as by his brother James Moye. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Pauline, his children: Stephanie Ewing (Spencer) of Reno, NV, Stephen Moye (Sonja) of Sonora, CA, Clifford Moye (Julie) of Mansfield, TX, and Clark Moye (Tammy) of Ramer, TN, as well as his grandchildren: Gray and Ellie Ewing both of Reno, NV, Shayne Moye of Laguna Niguel, CA, Jaxson Moye of Sonora, CA, Lauren Moye, Ethan Moye, Regan Moye all of Mansfield, TX, and Autumn and Morgan Moye both of Ramer, TN.
Franklin and Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Moye family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mike's honor to the , PO Box 742030 Los Angeles, CA 90074.
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 5 to May 8, 2019