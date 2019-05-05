Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Moye. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Memorial service 11:00 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Moye

May 29, 1942 – Apr 23, 2019

Michael Gene Moye was born on May 29, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas to loving parents Richard and Frances Moye. On April 23, 2019, Michael passed away in Modesto, CA at 76 years of age. He was a small business owner for 40 years, and a resident of the Modesto/Oakdale area for 47 years. In his free time, Mike enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, and frequenting local casinos with his wife, Pauline. Mike enjoyed his life with his family and friends. His quick wit made everyone smile. He led a life full of love, travel, and laughs. His words of wisdom will last forever.

Michael was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as by his brother James Moye. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Pauline, his children: Stephanie Ewing (Spencer) of Reno, NV, Stephen Moye (Sonja) of Sonora, CA, Clifford Moye (Julie) of Mansfield, TX, and Clark Moye (Tammy) of Ramer, TN, as well as his grandchildren: Gray and Ellie Ewing both of Reno, NV, Shayne Moye of Laguna Niguel, CA, Jaxson Moye of Sonora, CA, Lauren Moye, Ethan Moye, Regan Moye all of Mansfield, TX, and Autumn and Morgan Moye both of Ramer, TN.

Franklin and Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Moye family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mike's honor to the , PO Box 742030 Los Angeles, CA 90074.

www.cvobituaries.com





Michael MoyeMay 29, 1942 – Apr 23, 2019Michael Gene Moye was born on May 29, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas to loving parents Richard and Frances Moye. On April 23, 2019, Michael passed away in Modesto, CA at 76 years of age. He was a small business owner for 40 years, and a resident of the Modesto/Oakdale area for 47 years. In his free time, Mike enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, and frequenting local casinos with his wife, Pauline. Mike enjoyed his life with his family and friends. His quick wit made everyone smile. He led a life full of love, travel, and laughs. His words of wisdom will last forever.Michael was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as by his brother James Moye. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Pauline, his children: Stephanie Ewing (Spencer) of Reno, NV, Stephen Moye (Sonja) of Sonora, CA, Clifford Moye (Julie) of Mansfield, TX, and Clark Moye (Tammy) of Ramer, TN, as well as his grandchildren: Gray and Ellie Ewing both of Reno, NV, Shayne Moye of Laguna Niguel, CA, Jaxson Moye of Sonora, CA, Lauren Moye, Ethan Moye, Regan Moye all of Mansfield, TX, and Autumn and Morgan Moye both of Ramer, TN.Franklin and Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Moye family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mike's honor to the , PO Box 742030 Los Angeles, CA 90074. Published in the Modesto Bee from May 5 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.