Michael Allen Pedro
June 1, 1953 - July 27, 2019
Mike Pedro of Modesto, CA passed away at his home with loved ones by his side on July 27, 2019 at the age of 66. He is survived by Pauline Bargas, his long time partner; Bernie Pedro, the mother of his children, whom he remained best friends with throughout the years; his sons, Matt (and his wife Shannon), and John (and his fiancé Felicia Resendez); his grandchildren Michael, Brooke, Allison, Grace, and Audrey Pedro; siblings Kitty White, Stanley Pedro, and Joanne (and her husband Robbie) Palmaymesa. He also had many neices and nephews and a multitude of family and friends.
Throughout the years Mike enjoyed playing music, farming, riding horses, camping, and cruising around on his beloved Harley Davidson. He loved his sons and his grandchildren with everything he had and took every opportunity to visit and spend time with them. Mike was a wonderful father, grandpa, and friend and would do anything for them. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Mary Pedro and his brother, Gerald Pedro
Services: Monday, August 5th, visitation starts at 5pm and a Rosary will follow at 6pm. Funeral will be on Tuesday, August 6th, at 10am. All services will be at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive Modesto, CA. 95350
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 3, 2019