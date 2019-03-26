Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Przybyla. View Sign

Michael Anthony Przybyla

October 21st 1952 - March 21st 2019

It saddens us to announce the death of Michael Anthony Przybyla, which occurred last Thursday, March 21st. He had such a wonderful life. Michael (Mike) was born in Williams, Arizona on October 21st 1952, to Barbara and Joseph Przybyla. Mike and his parents moved to Modesto California, in the Summer of 1953, where he lived for most of the last 64 years. Mike attended school at Our Lady of Fatima and Central Catholic, and then studied Computer Science at Chico State. Mike married Louise Walter in 1972, and began a 44 year career as an Accountant for Agriculture companies including Conagra, Butterball and Dendulk Poultry.

Mike and Louise had three beautiful boys, and with them he enjoyed years of Boy Scouts, sports, travel, and most recently, enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren. Mike is survived by his mother, Barbara Przybyla, his wife Louise Przybyla, and his sons Nick (Meryl), Tom(Jessica) and Daniel Przybyla. He is also survived by his brothers Bill, Rich, Greg, and Bob Przybyla, as well as his sister Teresa Focha. Mike was the rock of his immediate family, and will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be held at Saint Joseph's in Modesto, California on Thursday, March 28th, 9:30 a.m.

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

Funeral Home
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto , CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019

