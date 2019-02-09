Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael Reiff

June 29, 1946 - January 15th 2019

Michael Reiff lived an honorable life where his word was his bond and his loyalty and commitment to his family and friends never wavered. A lifelong Oakdale resident, Michael was the youngest child of Thomas and Ann (Gullo) Reiff. He attended Oakdale Schools where he was a standout athlete in track and field and later set the Modesto Junior College record in the pole vault.

In 1968 he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Linda Looper) Reiff. Michael was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War repairing everything from batltelships and destroyers to river boats in operation on the

Mekong Delta. Upon returning home Michael and Linda purchased and operated Oakdale Iron Works Inc. which served the Oakdale Community for 43 years. Their fair and honest reputation, with Michael's skill and Linda's business acumen made for a winning team. Michael had a passion for golf and played weekly with his Oakdale buddies. He loved his Hawaiin vacations with Linda, BBQ'ing and maintaining his beautiful home and grounds.

Michael was devout in his Christian Faith and was an active member of the akdale Anglican Congregation. Michael leaves his wife of 50 years, Linda, his sister Judy Baker, nephew Niles Baker (Tracy) and great niece Kira sister- in- law Judy Reiff, brother- in- law Bill Looper (Victoria) and their children Nicholas and Natalie (John Lemar) and great nephew Caleb ..... Michael is preceded in death by his brother Terry and nephew Mark, mother Ann and father Thomas. A funeral is scheduled on Friday, February 15th at 11:00 am at St. Matthias Anglican Church Oakdale Ca. ( Remembrances : Donations can be made to St. Matthias Anglican Church, P. O. (Box 26 Oakdale Ca. 95361)

