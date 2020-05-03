Michael James SchaffranOctober 18, 1942 - April 19, 2020Michael James Schaffran, age 77, passed away on Sunday, April 19th, 2020 at Orangeburg Manor in Modesto, CA. He was born October 18, 1942 in Minneapolis, MN to Leslie and Veronica Schaffran. His family relocated to Sacramento, CA where he attended McClatchy High School and graduated in 1961. In 1963 he met Margaret Ann Fredlund and they married in 1964.His love for all things science inspired him to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology at Sacramento State University. During this time, his first child, Michael James Schaffran, Jr. was born. In 1968, upon completing his specialized studies in Microbiology, Michael began his early career with Gallo, which led to relocating the young family to Modesto, CA. In 1969, his youngest child, John David Schaffran was born. During the early 1970's, he started working with the Stanislaus County Public Health Division as a Microbiologist. His dedication to his family, community, and career in the field of science contributed to over 30 years with Stanislaus Public Health when he officially retired in 2001. He was an active member in the Modesto Coin Club and had a passion for anything that involved history and research. Michael was analytical, a problem solver, kind, highly loyal, and a true gentle soul. He will be missed by family, friends, and colleagues.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Ann Schaffran, their sons and daughters in law, Michael Jr. and Nancy Schaffran and John and Tawn Schaffran of Modesto. He is also survived by sister, Beverly Schaffran and granddaughters, Lindsey Schaffran and Madisson Schaffran.A private family service was held at Lakewood Memorial Park at the Garden of Faith on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.The family of Michael James Schaffran wishes to express their sincere thanks for all the expressions of love during this time of bereavement.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:Trinity United Presbyterian Church 1600 Carver Rd, Modesto, CA 95350