Michael "Mike" Strom
1959 - 2020
Michael "Mike" Richard Strom
June 14,1959 - September 11, 2020
Michael Richard Strom passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Mike was born on Flag Day to Richard and Josette Strom at Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, CA, and grew up in Arroyo Grande, CA. He was an Ironworker for 28 years and retired in 2010. Mike was a lifelong SF Giants, 49er, and Nascar fan. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to our annual Oklahoma trips to visit his Daughter, Son, and their families. You will be so dearly missed. Mike is survived by Elaine Lucero, his wife of 32 years, Mother, Josette Strom, Sister, Michele Miller (Steven), Daughter, Jamie Mathis (Lance), Mikey Strom (Jennifer), Step-Daughter, Melanie Shatswell (Kevin), and Step-Son Zach Thrasher (Kristina) and eight grandchildren, Grayson, Led, Kori, Brooke, Kelsey, Reagan, Levi, and Lane. He is preceded in death by his Father, Richard Strom. Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 29, 2020.
