Michael B. Van DiemenDec. 6, 1958 - Aug. 9, 2020Michael Bernard Van Diemen (Mike) lost his courageous battle with cancer on Aug. 9, 2020, in Santa Cruz, CA with his loving wife, Lauri, by his side.Mike was born on Dec. 6, 1958 in Hayward, CA to Nicolaas and Anna Van Diemen. His parents moved their family to Fairfield, CA where he had many fond memories of adventures with his cousins. The family then moved to Modesto, CA where Mike attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Grace M. Davis High School, and Modesto Junior College.Mike met his future wife at Davis High School. Michael was the most wonderful husband for over 39 years to Lauri Lucas Van Diemen. Mike spent the last 40 years making all of Lauri's dreams come true. He was an amazing father to his two sons, Lucas Robert Van Diemen and Chase Martin Van Diemen.Mike shared a special bond with both of his sons that gave testament to what a kind and loving father he was. Mike especially enjoyed the many years he spent with his sons in Cub Scouts (Pack 6) and Boy Scouts (Troop 146). As an assistant Scoutmaster he was designated the "Oldest", yet was young at heart. He always enjoyed bringing up the ice cream to the yearly Camp Mensinger trips (dry ice included).Mike worked in the Food Service Industry and was employed at the Carl's Jr. Distribution Center in Manteca for over three decades.Mike was a handyman and was always building or repairing items around the house. After retirement he was still building fences and fixing up the Santa Cruz house he and Lauri loved working on.Mike is survived by his siblings Frances Sawyer (Charles), Nick Van Diemen (Juana), David Van Diemen (Debbie), Yvonne Christianson (Adam), beloved nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. There are many more family and lifelong friends he loved.Mike will be missed by all of us, until we meet again. Per Mike's wishes there will be no funeral. Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held next year on Aug. 9, 2021. Next time you walk on the beach, look up at the seagulls and you will find the spirit of Mike."I'm learning to fly around the clouds." -Tom Petty