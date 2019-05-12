Michael Vilmur
July 10,1961- April 28, 2019
Michael Vilmur Sr, of Ceres, CA, passed away suddenly on Sunday evening, April 28th, when the recumbent bicycle he was riding near his home was struck by a car.
Mike is survived by his four boys Rick, Michael, Ryan and Austin, his sisters Valerie, Vicki and Cindy. Eight grandkids and his long time partner Debra Dunson.
He is proceded in death by his parents Clifford and Ruby Vilmur and his brother Cliff Vilmur.
Mike was born in Salinas, CA in 1961, and graduated from Beyer High School in 1980. He loved participating in the grand old rodeo, and he was the 1979 California CCPRA State Champion bull rider.
Mike had a great sense of humor and he could easily make people laugh.
More importantly, he had a huge kind heart which he tried but failed to keep hidden underneath that rough cowboy exterior, and he would gladly offer anything he had to give to anyone in greater need than himself.
A celebration of life will be held on May 24, 2019 from 11-3 at the Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd in Modesto.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 12, 2019