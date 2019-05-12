Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Vilmur. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Fruit Yard 7948 Yosemite Blvd Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Vilmur

July 10,1961- April 28, 2019

Michael Vilmur Sr, of Ceres, CA, passed away suddenly on Sunday evening, April 28th, when the recumbent bicycle he was riding near his home was struck by a car.

Mike is survived by his four boys Rick, Michael, Ryan and Austin, his sisters Valerie, Vicki and Cindy. Eight grandkids and his long time partner Debra Dunson.

He is proceded in death by his parents Clifford and Ruby Vilmur and his brother Cliff Vilmur.

Mike was born in Salinas, CA in 1961, and graduated from Beyer High School in 1980. He loved participating in the grand old rodeo, and he was the 1979 California CCPRA State Champion bull rider.

Mike had a great sense of humor and he could easily make people laugh.

More importantly, he had a huge kind heart which he tried but failed to keep hidden underneath that rough cowboy exterior, and he would gladly offer anything he had to give to anyone in greater need than himself.

A celebration of life will be held on May 24, 2019 from 11-3 at the Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd in Modesto.

www.cvobituaries.com



Michael VilmurJuly 10,1961- April 28, 2019Michael Vilmur Sr, of Ceres, CA, passed away suddenly on Sunday evening, April 28th, when the recumbent bicycle he was riding near his home was struck by a car.Mike is survived by his four boys Rick, Michael, Ryan and Austin, his sisters Valerie, Vicki and Cindy. Eight grandkids and his long time partner Debra Dunson.He is proceded in death by his parents Clifford and Ruby Vilmur and his brother Cliff Vilmur.Mike was born in Salinas, CA in 1961, and graduated from Beyer High School in 1980. He loved participating in the grand old rodeo, and he was the 1979 California CCPRA State Champion bull rider.Mike had a great sense of humor and he could easily make people laugh.More importantly, he had a huge kind heart which he tried but failed to keep hidden underneath that rough cowboy exterior, and he would gladly offer anything he had to give to anyone in greater need than himself.A celebration of life will be held on May 24, 2019 from 11-3 at the Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd in Modesto. Published in the Modesto Bee on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close