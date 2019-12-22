Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael James Wells

Feb 17, 1939 - Dec 13, 2019

Michael James Wells was born on February 17, 1939 to parents Leon and Ruth Wells in Contra Costa County, California. Michael passed away on December 13, 2019 at the age of 80 surrounded by his family at his residence in Modesto, CA. Michael is survived by his loving wife Georgia of 49 years, children; Janean L. Stark of Redding, CA, Michael C. Wittkop of Anderson, CA, Nicholas James Wells (Michele) Modesto, CA, Christopher James Wells (Joline) Modesto, CA, Grandchildren; Justin Stark, Jason Stark, Shane Stark, Lucas Frost, James Stark, Carissa Stark, Bennie Newmeyer, Robert Newmeyer, Candice, Jeremey Wittkop, Austin James Wells, Riley James Wells, Cameron James Wells, Raegan Mae Wells, 21 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchildren, and 1 brother Leon David Wells. Michael is preceded in death by his parents Leon and Ruth Wells along with his brother and Sister Roger Wells and Christina Richardson. Michael was a master craftsman which was evident in his designing, building, and decorating of homes and office buildings. With his sons, he enjoyed training, riding and showing of various family owned horses. Michael took delight in traveling which included family golf resort destination. Michael began his career with NCR as sales representative, programmer, and sales marketing. This led Michael into becoming a business manager for Downey Park Radiology, Inc. Michael went on to establish and own PMS, Inc., medical billing service that MedAmerica would later purchase and retain him as the CEO. He also established and owned Big Valley Commercial, Inc. medical billing service with his wife Georgia, which later became MedTech Billing and Consultant Services, Inc . Michael built a lasting legacy for his family to be secure. Per Michael's request a quiet celebration of life will be held only with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a may be made on his behalf.

