Michael ZanosJuly 1951 ~ October 2020It is with deep sorrow and tremendous love we mourn the passing of the man, the myth, the legend…Mike Zanos.Mike sadly passed away after a long illness on October 8, 2020. He was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and great grandfather, and a dear friend to many.Mike was born and raised in Turlock. He attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Turlock High School Class of 1970. He was proud to claim that his granddaughter was a 4th generation THS graduate.Mike had a long career in the dairy industry spanning 50 years, starting out working with his father at Zanos Bros. Distributors delivering milk. He was known by many as Mike Butterman.His other entrepreneurial endeavors included C & Z Chimney Sweeps with a long-time friend and partner Greg Cook. This then led to Mike's Video and Pizza with beloved friends and partners Mike & Charlotte Dutra.He was an avid NASCAR, SF 49er and Giants fan. He was a Chapter #58 Clamper member. Mike claimed to be one of the first animal rights activists in Turlock. He along with his fellow activists would release all the animals from the animal shelter on several occasions.His hobbies included hosting BBQs for family and friends while drinking a Keystone and rocking out to Meatloaf.He was preceded in death by his father George Zanos and mother Neva Sisco Zanos. He leaves behind his beloved "Precious" wife of 49 years Joanne B. Zanos; his daughters Desirae Zanos (Mike Macias) and Christy Zanos; grandchildren Andrea Moreno, R.J. Alcantar, Gavin and Michael Macias; and great granddaughter Adalynn Becerra.A visitation and rosary will be held at Allen Mortuary on Friday, Oct. 16 from 5-7pm. A funeral mass will be held outdoors at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 17 at noon.Due to COVID guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please share your memories