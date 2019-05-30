Michelle Lee Caton
July 18,1981-May 11,2019
Michelle Caton was born in Modesto,California on July 18,1981 but, lived in Riverbank for 22 years until her life was suddenly and sadly taken from this world as a victim of homicide on May 11,2019 at the young age of 37. She loved to sing and express her voice in all ways she could. She was a loving and caring mother and daughter whose love and affection was reciprocated by all who met her. She will be forever missed and never forgotten by those who knew her.
Michelle is survived by her father Larry Caton, mother Janet Caton, grandmother Helen Sowell, and her son Dakota Caton who is an honor student that his mother was extremely proud of and loved dearly all of which reside in Riverbank as well as her brother Michael Winchel who currently lives in Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Friday May 31, 2019 from 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Salas Brothers 419 Scenic Drive.
Funeral services will be held at Salas Brothers on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Burial will be at Turlock Memorial Park in Turlock, California.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 30, 2019