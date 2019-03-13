Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Reilly. View Sign

Michelle Marie Reilly

Aug 3, 1963 - Mar 5, 2019

Michelle Marie Reilly passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after her brave and courageous battle with cancer. Michelle was born in Oakland, Ca and was a lifelong resident of Modesto, Ca. Michelle grew up working with her dad and brother in their family shop and attended many different trade schools. Eventually, she found her passion and became a hair stylist. Although her occupational title was "Hair Stylist" she wore many hats: loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Michelle is best known for her willingness to help anybody, anytime, anywhere. For 55 years, she carried a heart of gold that she openly shared with anybody she came into contact with. She was always the life of the party. She was charismatic and contagious. Her smile, laughter, dance moves, and sense of humor lit up any room she walked into. Michelle was extremely passionate about her family. And to her, family was anyone and everyone she loved. She held the title "salon mom" at her place of business where she made sure everyone had clean towels, food to eat, and products to use. She was a proud daughter, sister, and wife. But most importantly, she was a proud mother to two daughters.

Michelle was a woman of many talents. In fact, her daughters always referred to her as "super woman". When she wasn't doing hair, she was planning parties, painting, tap dancing, working out, and getting into projects. She was always on the go. It was a rare occasion to see Michelle actually sitting down-- She got that from her father.

Michelle's loving heart, strength, and presence will be dearly missed by those who loved her. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Phil Reilly, their daughters Kaitlyn and Kendall Reilly, her mother Karen Willinger, brother, Brian Willinger (Lynette Willinger), her salon family, and beloved clients. She is proceeded in death by her sisters Kellyanne and Christi Marie and her Father, John Willinger. Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Stanislaus County Swiss Club at 3:00pm located at 812 E Taylor Rd, Ceres, CA 95307. It was Michelle's wishes for those who attend to wear bright and vibrant colors as we celebrate her beautiful life.

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

