Mike IronsOctober 15, 1959 - July 7, 2019Mike Irons, a lifetime resident of Modesto, passed away in his sleep on Sunday after a 2-year battle with cancer. He worked as an LVN and MRI Technician for nearly 30 years, but not before serving as a United States Navy Medical Corpsman from 1976 to 1980.Anyone who knew him could attest to his lively spirit and infectious smile. Mike had a deep passion for nature. He was always camping, fishing, hunting and visiting family in the Sierra Foothills every chance he could.Mike is survived by his children: Christopher, Matthew, Andrea and Kelly, as well as his wife Margie. His mother, Virginia, and three siblings, Philip, Carrie and Grant, remain in Modesto. He is missed and loved beyond measure.A memorial gathering will be held by his daughters at P. Wexford's Pub on Sunday, July 21st from 3:00pm – 6:00pm. All are welcome to visit and celebrate his memory. Please call Andrea Irons if you'd like to RSVP. (209) 505 - 3437