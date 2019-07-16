Mike Irons
October 15, 1959 - July 7, 2019
Mike Irons, a lifetime resident of Modesto, passed away in his sleep on Sunday after a 2-year battle with cancer. He worked as an LVN and MRI Technician for nearly 30 years, but not before serving as a United States Navy Medical Corpsman from 1976 to 1980.
Anyone who knew him could attest to his lively spirit and infectious smile. Mike had a deep passion for nature. He was always camping, fishing, hunting and visiting family in the Sierra Foothills every chance he could.
Mike is survived by his children: Christopher, Matthew, Andrea and Kelly, as well as his wife Margie. His mother, Virginia, and three siblings, Philip, Carrie and Grant, remain in Modesto. He is missed and loved beyond measure.
A memorial gathering will be held by his daughters at P. Wexford's Pub on Sunday, July 21st from 3:00pm – 6:00pm. All are welcome to visit and celebrate his memory. Please call Andrea Irons if you'd like to RSVP. (209) 505 - 3437
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 16, 2019