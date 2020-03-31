Mildred Evelyn McCann Grimm Robinson

Obituary
Mildred Evelyn McCann Grimm Robinson
Mildred Evelyn McCann Grimm Robinson, 96, passed peacefully on March 16th, attended by family.
She spent her first 94 years in Modesto. Widowed twice, she leaves behind three surviving children: Lester Grimm Jr, of Nampa, ID, Kathryn Grimm & Carla Grimm of Portland, OR, and a stepson, Dennis Robinson, of Fresno, CA. She has 8 grandchildren and multiple great-grands. She taught school and served through church, charities and civic organizations. Living a Christ-like life, she was loved by all who came near.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 31, 2020
