Mildred Jean Marlett
June 23, 1928 - Feb 5, 2020
Mildred Jean Marlett, 91, of Modesto, CA, passed away 2/5/2020. She was born in Short OK, on 6/23/1928. Mildred graduated from Ceres High School, and received Cosmetologist Degree from California Beauty College and MJC- Degree in Nursing. She was married to J.C. Laverne Marlett on November 6, 1948. Mildred work on a produce Line for Tillie-Lewis Cannery. She was a member of Cross Point Community Church and had a passion for craft working, bowling and reading. She was survived by children: Kent Marlett, Keefe Marlett and Karen Keathley, grandchildren: Christopher Marlett, Scott Marlett, Stacey Lencioni, Jaclyn Keathley, and Ashley Keathley, 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death sister Naydene Barnes. Funeral arrangement will be held at 10am 2/15/2020 Lakewood Funeral Home.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 12, 2020