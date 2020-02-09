Mildred Marie Taylor
3/5/1939 -1/24/2020
Mildred a resident of Riverbank, CA, passed away on 1/24/2020 at the age of 80. Mildred was born to Marie Thompson Adney and Millard Rear. Mildred studied with Jehovah's Witnesses and held a strong faith and belief in the bible.
Mildred is survived by her children Darlene Cowell, Diane Fletcher, David Taylor, and Douglas Taylor, her sister Betty Scharli and brother Dennis Rear of IA (who she connected with later in life), her grandchildren and great-grand children. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents and step father Clark Adney and brother John Adney.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 9, 2020