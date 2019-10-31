Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Service 1:00 PM Lakewood Cemetery 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Eloise Griscom Watts

Jul. 18, 2017 - Oct. 27, 2019

Mildred Eloise Griscom Watts, age 102, died peacefully on the morning of Oct. 27, 2019 in Modesto, California. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harold Watts, in 1986. Mildred was born July 18, 1917 in Lincoln AR. She was the youngest of 9 children and grew up on a small farm. She met and married Harold in Prairie Grove, AR. They moved to Montebello in Southern California in 1939, where during World War II Mildred worked in the defense industry supporting the war effort. She and Harold moved to Modesto in 1958 with 2 sons, William and Ronald; a third son, James was born in Modesto. Mildred was a charter member of Geneva Presbyterian Church: she worked at the Geneva children's preschool for many years and was active in the Mariner's group. Mildred was an avid quilter and seamstress. She moved to Casa de Modesto in 2001, where she resided until her death. A service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery, 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson, CA. 95326 at 1PM Nov. 1st.

She is survived by her three sons and their wives; William and Pat Watts of Sacramento, CA., Ronald and Sue Watts of Woodinville, WA., and James and Marcia Watts of Los Alamos, NM., along with her 6 grandchildren; Robin Hart, Steven Watts, David Watts, Rebecca Looker, Emily Meier, and Sarah Watts, and 13 great grandchildren.

www.cvobituaries.com





Mildred Eloise Griscom WattsJul. 18, 2017 - Oct. 27, 2019Mildred Eloise Griscom Watts, age 102, died peacefully on the morning of Oct. 27, 2019 in Modesto, California. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harold Watts, in 1986. Mildred was born July 18, 1917 in Lincoln AR. She was the youngest of 9 children and grew up on a small farm. She met and married Harold in Prairie Grove, AR. They moved to Montebello in Southern California in 1939, where during World War II Mildred worked in the defense industry supporting the war effort. She and Harold moved to Modesto in 1958 with 2 sons, William and Ronald; a third son, James was born in Modesto. Mildred was a charter member of Geneva Presbyterian Church: she worked at the Geneva children's preschool for many years and was active in the Mariner's group. Mildred was an avid quilter and seamstress. She moved to Casa de Modesto in 2001, where she resided until her death. A service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery, 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson, CA. 95326 at 1PM Nov. 1st.She is survived by her three sons and their wives; William and Pat Watts of Sacramento, CA., Ronald and Sue Watts of Woodinville, WA., and James and Marcia Watts of Los Alamos, NM., along with her 6 grandchildren; Robin Hart, Steven Watts, David Watts, Rebecca Looker, Emily Meier, and Sarah Watts, and 13 great grandchildren. Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close