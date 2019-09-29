Miles Ashton Riley
September 5, 1933 ~ September 19, 2019
Miles Ashton Riley took the road to glory to be with his Lord and Savior on September 19th, 2019 at home with family by his side.
Miles was born September 5th, 1933 in Gooding, Idaho to Florence Ethel and William Ashton Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Wayne Riley, and Sister Gretta Hammond.
Miles greatest treasures were the times he spent with his family. Miles was also a proud veteran of the United States Army. He served as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division from 1955-1958. He loved the comradery he shared with other veterans as he wore his 11th Airborne ball cap. He is a member of the Salida Congregational Church and spent years volunteering with the food distribution program. He could be spotted on Mondays loading up his red wagon with groceries to give to the families in need. Miles, who never met a stranger, was an avid mall walker, walking between 5 and 10 miles a day well into his 80's. His smiles and warm greetings brought joy to all. He also enjoyed singing in the choir, golfing, reading western books, and watching John Wayne movies.
Miles is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Lee Riley, his children Todd Riley (Robin) of Sacramento and Kelly Espinosa (Steve) of Mission Viejo; Granddaughters Ashley Wirth (Kyle), Caitlin Riley, and Hannah Riley; Great grandson Casey Wirth, sibling Gertrude Marie Smith of Durham, and nephews Mikal and Lance Smith.
Join us for a celebration of life to honor Miles with refreshments immediately following a 21-gun salute at Salida Congregational Church, 4825 Broadway, Salida on October 5th, 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Salida Congregational Church (P.O.Box 1039 Salida, CA 95368) or the http://act.alz.org/goto/miles_riley.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 29, 2019