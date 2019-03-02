Milton "MB" Barnes
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Barnes.
October 3, 1951 – February 14, 2019
Milton Barnes passed away at home on February 14, 2019. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend to many. He is survived by his wife Judi, four daughters Sandy, Lacey, Cassey, Allie and sons, Steve and Nick .Four grandchildren Brianna, Kayla, Jacob and Lylah.
Milton touched the lives of many, from all walks of life. He was loved and will not be forgotten.
A time of remembrance will be held for Milton from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Monday March 4th at Salas Brothers Funeral Home. Milton will be laid to rest on Tuesday March 5Th 11:30a.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, Ca.
www.cvobituaries.com
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019