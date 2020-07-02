Minda Louise SaxtonNovember 21, 1971-June 23, 2020Minda was born in Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii And raised in Modesto, Ca. Minda also previously lived in Reno, Nevada, Monterey, Ca. (Her favorite place) and most recently Sacramento, Ca. She was a graduate of Fred C. Beyer High school, class of 1989. Minda loved gardening, cooking and our family gatherings. She was always laughing, telling stories and was certainly the life of the party! She is pre-deceased by our mother, Louise Saxton, our grandparents and many other beloved family. She is survived by our father, Ralph M. Saxton and step mother, Diane. Sisters Kimberly Saxton-Heinrichs (Kirk), Devi Jabola (Marvin) and brother Ralph J. Saxton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She leaves behind, her companion Brad Fourby, ex-husband Steve Smith and her beloved cat, Bella. No services planned at this time. Neptune Society in charge of arrangemenets. If you wish to, make a donation to your local ASPCA in her name. She will be truly loved and missed always.