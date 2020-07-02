1/
Minda Saxton
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Minda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minda Louise Saxton
November 21, 1971-June 23, 2020
Minda was born in Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii And raised in Modesto, Ca. Minda also previously lived in Reno, Nevada, Monterey, Ca. (Her favorite place) and most recently Sacramento, Ca. She was a graduate of Fred C. Beyer High school, class of 1989. Minda loved gardening, cooking and our family gatherings. She was always laughing, telling stories and was certainly the life of the party! She is pre-deceased by our mother, Louise Saxton, our grandparents and many other beloved family. She is survived by our father, Ralph M. Saxton and step mother, Diane. Sisters Kimberly Saxton-Heinrichs (Kirk), Devi Jabola (Marvin) and brother Ralph J. Saxton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She leaves behind, her companion Brad Fourby, ex-husband Steve Smith and her beloved cat, Bella. No services planned at this time. Neptune Society in charge of arrangemenets. If you wish to, make a donation to your local ASPCA in her name. She will be truly loved and missed always.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved