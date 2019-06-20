Mitchell Eugene Guinn
May 13, 1947 - June 8, 2019
Mitchell "Gene" Guinn, 72 , of Modesto, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
He was born in Modesto, CA on May 13, 1947 and graduated from Modesto High School. Gene worked as a Production Foreman for FMC over 18 years. Gene loved fishing and running his own Arcade Shop.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Mitchell (Mickie) and June Guinn of Modesto. He is survived by his two children Bryan and Angela Guinn of Modesto, He is also survived by his sister Sheila Guinn.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 20, 2019